Activists plan to gather at 10am tomorrow, Saturday, April 17, at Vince DiMaggio Park in Marina to demand an anti-hate ordinance in the city. They want the city to set an example for taking steps to prevent and halt racism in the region.
On April 13, Nathaniel Sawyer, a Black Marina resident and activist, sent an email to Marina City Council calling for such an ordinance. He proposes a clause stating that city workers, including law enforcement, would have to either resign or be fired if they discriminate based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion.
The city of Marina, one the most diverse in the county, has talked for months about doing a study of racism and equity at city hall. City Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen says the city has set aside $45,000 to conduct the study, but Marina is currently understaffed. Some community members said during community input meeting on Thursday, April 15, that the city should prioritize this study.
Medina says council will address during their upcoming budget sessions. “I hope to involve more community involvement in it, because we all have different perspectives and different experiences,” she says.
Medina says both she and her daughters, who are half-Latino and half-Asian, have faced acts of discrimination, and those encounters have opened up conversations about racism and inclusion in her own family. At city level, she says the discussion shouldn't revolve around victimization but education and seeking policies that can address issues.
In recent weeks, local Asian-American and Pacific Islanders leaders have been speaking out about the current Anti-hate sentiment.
In addition to calling for an ordinance in Marina, Sawyer is calling for justice and law enforce accountability in the deaths of people of color including Duante Wright, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Sawyer started protesting in 2012 after Trayvon Martin, 17, was fatally shot in Florida. Since then, he says the system hasn’t changed much.
One aspect of change Sawyer is advocating for is law enforcement training. He wants to see law enforcement rely less on their guns and know how to deescalate a situation. “Training needs to change,” he says. “Six months isn't enough for people with guns.” In comparison, he notes the years of training lawyers are required to do before taking the bar exam and pursuing their careers.
At the national level, the Senate advanced the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act to address hate crimes against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, which have been escalating particularly since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The bill passed with a 92-6 vote.
Other local jurisdictions have also taken steps to take a stand against hate. Monterey County, Marina, Salinas and the city of Monterey have passed resolutions condemning violence against Asian-American and Pacific Islanders.
In the city of Pacific Grove, the issues of hate and law enforcement have intersected in the removal of Michael Gonzalez from the police department, after revelations about links to an anti-government group and racist posts he made online. Pacific Grove has since started a diversity and inclusion task force, and city officials are currently reaching residents to serve in it.
Tomorrow's event in Marina will feature guest speakers including Pastor Angel Rivero of Marina United Methodist Church, singer Carlton Philip Christian McKnight and poet Christopher Siders. After the open mic, protestors will march near the park.
