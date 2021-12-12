Heavy rain predicted throughout much of Monterey County, beginning Sunday night, Dec. 12 and into Monday, has prompted county officials to issue evacuation warnings for residents living near the burn scars left behind by the 2020 Dolan Fire and the 2020 River Fire.
Minutes after county officials issued the the evacuation warning on Sunday, Caltrans announced the closure of Highway 1 between Deetjen's Big Sur Inn to the north and Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo to the south.
An atmospheric river is a mostly West Coast weather phenomenon that creates a long, narrow column of condensed water vapor that can carry inland. Tonight's atmospheric river is forecasted to bring up to 10 inches of rain in parts of Monterey County at relatively high elevations.
The evacuation warning is issued for the following areas in the Salinas are: Pine Canyon Road, Tremble Hill, Mesa Road, Manzanita Way, Wildwood Way, Belmont Circle, the southwestern end of Berry Drive, Limekiln Road and the 800 block of River Road.
The evacuation warning also extends out to all areas near the Dolan Fire burn scar.
The warning takes effect at 8pm Sunday, Dec. 12 and is in effect until the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14.
"Properties and people located below or downstream of the burn areas are at an increased risk for flooding and debris flows," a Dec. 12 Monterey County press release reads. "Areas that have experiences increased runoff, flooding, and/or mudflows since the fires in August 2020 will likely experience similar or worsened impacts."
Heavy rains brought on by an atmospheric river in January caused culverts to back up around Rat Creek in Big Sur, leading a portion of Highway 1 to take on too much water and debris and wash out into the Pacific Ocean. The area was part of the Dolan Fire burn scar.
Caltrans announced the Highway 1 closure would last the same duration as the evacuation warning: Dec. 12 at 8pm until the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14. Barricades, cones and directional signs will be placed at each end of the highway closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.