Robert Rivas, who was elected on Tuesday to his third term in the California Assembly, will become California's next Speaker of the Assembly. It is a critical and powerful role in Sacramento, and one that Rivas' Democratic colleagues unanimously voted him into yesterday, Nov. 10, just two days after Election Day.
"In addition to being humbled, I am really excited," Rivas says.
Rivas was raised by farmworkers who had championed and befriended the leaders of the United Farm Workers, and the arc of his life and political career is front and center for him today—the day after he was appointed to what is arguably the second-most powerful position in California, after the governor, and the day that marks the 11th anniversary of his grandfather's death from cancer.
"It's always a great reminder of what he means to me and all the lessons he taught me," Rivas says. "I am so humbled by the opportunity to serve as the 71st speaker, and it is not possible without my grandfather.
"Only in California can a kid who grew up in farmworker housing be elected as Speaker of the Assembly."
One thing that has set Rivas apart in his short time so far in the state Legislature is his ability to be a champion of farmworker rights—he's authored successful legislation on topics like smoke protection during wildfires and a new requirement for CalOSHA to disseminate bilingual information on best practices for Covid prevention to agricultural employers and employees—while also advocating more broadly for rural issues that has earned him support from agricultural employers.
In a statement on Friday, the Monterey County Farm Bureau and California Farm Bureau expressed support for their representative in the Salad Bowl of the World to ascend to the speakership.
"Our relationship with Assemblymember Rivas has helped to elevate the challenges facing rural California communities, including economic and social values. We look forward to our agricultural economy benefiting from the leadership that Rob will provide for our region,” Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot said.
Rivas is a former San Benito County supervisor whose district includes a large portion of Monterey County. In the Assembly he chairs the influential Agriculture Committee.
His ascent to the speakership happened both slowly and all at once. It was late May when Rivas first walked into the sitting Speaker Anthony Rendon's office to notify Rendon he had enough support from the Democratic caucus to be selected as speaker. But Rendon, who represents Lakewood in Los Angeles County, was not interested in giving up the role, and political drama—which happened mostly behind closed doors—ensued. Rendon seemed determine to hold onto the appointment.
But Rivas remained confident he would become the next speaker. And on Nov. 10, the newly elected Democratic caucus members convened for the first time (that means Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, was not present, with just a month before his term ends; Assemblymember-elect Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, who is headed toward victory against Republican Vicki Nohrden based on early election results, was present).
They voted unanimously to select Rivas as the next speaker. The transition period will be more than six months long. Rivas will assume the speakership on June 30, 2023, and Rendon will continue serving until then.
In a statement, Rendon said, "I’m pleased to retain my colleagues’ support to continue as Speaker of the California Assembly and leader of our Democratic Caucus.
"I will continue working for the Californians who need it most, and keep putting power in the hands of my members, especially those who are underrepresented. I look forward to working with Assemblymember Rivas in anticipation of a smooth transition in 2023. Now, it is time to work together for California.”
Rivas says the transition will include traveling all over California to meet with Assembly colleagues in their home districts, as well as working with State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration.
The speaker has the power to make appointments to Assembly committees and schedule meetings, ultimately determining who holds power and how policy items move forward on the legislature's agenda.
Rivas was still in Sacramento on Friday afternoon, and says the day has been full of messages and outreach from colleagues. He will drive home to Hollister this evening, and has a rare weekend with nothing on the calendar, an opportunity to decompress, and also to celebrate, with his wife and 6-year-old daughter.
"I plan to stay home and hang out with family and take it easy," he says.
