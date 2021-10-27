UPDATE 2:30pm: The Highway 1 closure following a Wednesday morning rockslide has been condensed down to a roughly 12-mile stretch between the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo and the community of Gorda along Big Sur's southern coast.
In a statement, Caltrans officials said the state transportation agency agreed to an emergency $500,000 contract with Arroyo Grande-based Papich Construction to clear the roadway and "make necessary repairs." Crews will be onsite daily during daylight hours until the site is cleared.
ORIGINAL POST: A rockslide forced state transportation officials to shut down a roughly 45-mile stretch of Highway 1 on Wednesday morning, between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo and Fullers Point in Monterey County.
Kevin Drabinski, spokesperson for state transportation agency Caltrans, says the extent of the closure, how long it will last and whether local traffic will be allowed through are all unknown.
The rockslide occurred around the area of Ragged Point at the northern tip of San Luis Obispo. Drabinski says Caltrans has shut down the northern stretch of Highway 1 up to Fullers Point—which is near popular Big Sur restaurant Nepenthe—because there are no alternate routes off Highway 1.
Drabinski couldn't say yet whether the rockslide is a result of the atmospheric river that swept through the region earlier this week. "It's an ongoing conversation between ocean, road, mountains and moisture. Not sure we can say who the culprit was just yet," Drabinski says.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
