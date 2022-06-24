Abortion Rights Protest

Protesters chant and hold signs expressing their views against the news of the landmark case of Roe vs Wade possibly being overturned by the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The public outcry over the decision announced this morning, Friday, June 24, by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade—and nearly 50 years of the constitutional right to have an abortion—was swift. Activists mobilized quickly to organize two protests taking place in Monterey County this afternoon and evening.

The first protest starts at 4pm at 142 W. Alisal St., in Salinas, which is in front of the old Monterey County Courthouse at the corner of Alisal and Church streets. 

At 5:30pm there's a protest at the Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. 

More information is available at womensmarch.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.