The public outcry over the decision announced this morning, Friday, June 24, by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade—and nearly 50 years of the constitutional right to have an abortion—was swift. Activists mobilized quickly to organize two protests taking place in Monterey County this afternoon and evening.
The first protest starts at 4pm at 142 W. Alisal St., in Salinas, which is in front of the old Monterey County Courthouse at the corner of Alisal and Church streets.
At 5:30pm there's a protest at the Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Ave., Monterey.
More information is available at womensmarch.com.
