Lap times fell, drivers spun their cars and the NTT IndyCar Series wrapped up Friday’s free practice session with a little more experience on the twisting 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca course.
Rookie of the Year contenders proved fastest from the start. Colton Herta logged with quickest time in the morning. The driver of the no. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda covered the distance in 1:10.7335, just 0.0719 seconds faster than rookie points leader Felix Rosenqvist and his no. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Herta also took a wild ride at the top of the Corkscrew, causing the session to be stopped when his car spun and got lodged in gravel.
“Just a mistake on my part,” Herta told reporters afterward. “It seems like everybody kind of has a car that's a handful and it makes it interesting to watch on TV, but it's not so fun to do it in the driver's seat.”
Santino Ferrucci, who is third in rookie points, put in the third-fastest time in the morning session and the fifth-fastest in the afternoon. The no. 19 Dale Coyne Racing driver picked up six-tenths of a second in the second session, but remained a fraction behind Rosenqvist and Herta.
Rosenqvist ran almost a second quicker in the afternoon compared to his morning time.
The championship contenders struggled in both sessions, although Simon Pagenaud in the no. 22 Team Penske Chevrolet came off the best. Series points leader Josef Newgarden (no. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet) ran a time of 1:11.2460 in the morning, which proved sixth fastest overall. In the afternoon he remained sixth, but improved to 1:10.2248.
As a rough guide, one second can translate to almost a football field in distance on the track.
Meanwhile, Alexander Rossi’s no. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda suffered a mechanical issue in the morning. He was only able to log four laps in the session, but completed 17 in the afternoon.
Still, Rossi—second in points to Newgarden—was well off the pace.
“We kind of sacrificed the second session to try and get as many runs in as we could to find out—go through a checklist—and we saved the new reds for the warmup session, so I think we're getting there,” Rossi explained.
The stronger red-banded tire was available in the second session.
Scott Dixon, who sits fourth in points on the year, ran 14th fastest in the first session. He spun his no. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda coming out of turn 10 in the afternoon, but still managed to improve his time.
Newgarden entered the weekend with 593 points on the year. Rossi is 41 points down, Pagenaud 42 and Dixon 85. The race offers double points, meaning 100 go to the race winner.
Ryan Hunter-Reay was quickest in session two and on the day. The no. 28 Andretti Autosport driver finished with a lap of 1:09.9105.
“You're sliding around, and it's rewarding the risk that you take out there,” Hunter-Reay told reporters in anticipation of Saturday’s qualifying round and Sunday’s race. “If you take a big leap of faith, you might come through the other end, you might not. But if you make it, it's worth a couple tenths of a second.”
Qualifying begins Saturday at 1:35pm.
