As weather continues to impact various parts of Monterey County, resulting in widespread flooding, power outages and other hazards, evacuation warnings and orders remain a fast-changing situation. Please consult the resources below for help. And note that Monterey County and state officials continue to reiterate the message: Please obey all orders. Even water that appears to be shallow can be dangerous. And closed roads that may appear to be safe may be compromised.
Sign up to receive alerts from Monterey County. You can get alerts in Spanish and English via landline calls, text message or pre-recorded voicemails about disasters and evacuations by clicking here.
Stay up to date on evacuation orders and advisories. The County Department of Emergency Management updates an interactive map viewable here. You can also view other emergency-related information on this webpage, such as shelter locations and addresses.
If you need sandbags, click here for a list of pickup locations. For a list of sand stockpile locations, click here.
Officials urge people to avoid travel unless they absolutely must. And if you are driving, to obey all road closure signs. Monterey County's interactive evacuation map also includes road closure information. Click here for a list of county road conditions and closures. For state roads, visit the Caltrans page for state road closure information or call 800-427-7623.
For help rescuing animals, contact the SPCA Monterey County. If you need assistance, call 373-2631 between 8am-5pm, or call 646-5534 after-hours. The organization also provides free pet food and other supplies to people in need. For a list of pet-friendly hotels, click here.
If you need any help getting food for yourself and your family, the Food Bank for Monterey County provides an interactive map of places where food is available to pick up on certain times/dates, or call 758-1523 for more information.
The Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau is in contact with local hotels that are able to accommodate evacuees. For a list of local hotels that are providing discounted rates to evacuees, click here.
For general information about resources available, call 211. This service, managed by United Way Monterey County, provides call specialists who can direct you to various other entities.
To monitor river flows, visit this Monterey County hydrology website, which includes information on flooding in the Salinas, Carmel, Pajaro and Big Sur rivers.
For general information about flooding and slides—including ideas for how to secure your home from potential damage—check out the county Office of Emergency Services’ winter storm page.
Now is as good a time as any to assemble your emergency supply kit—useful not just for storms but also earthquakes, fires or other hazards. What goes into an emergency kit? The California Department of Public Health has some ideas.
To stay up to date on the Monterey County Weekly's coverage of the storms and their impacts, click here.
