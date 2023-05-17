On Monday, May 15, the city of Salinas announced the appointment of Lisa Brinton as the new community development director. Brinton was previously the assistant director of the Community Development Department.
“I am confident that Lisa Brinton will smoothly transition from her current role as Assistant Director as a testament of the City’s succession planning efforts,” says City Manager Steve Carrigan.
Brinton will take over the role left vacant by Megan Hunter. Hunter lead the Community Development Department for eight years, before resigning on May 12 to take a job as the city manager of Soledad.
Brinton has 20 years of experience in local government, and has moved up the ranks in Community Development Department since she joined in 2016. Brinton has led several projects in Salinas including the Alisal and Chinatown revitalization plans from 2019.
Prior to Salinas, Brinton worked in Watsonville. She has a Master’s degree in public administration from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.
Brinton started her new position on Monday, May 15 with an annual salary of $182,580.
