A shakeup is underway in the State Assembly after Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) announced he has secured the votes necessary to unseat incumbent speaker, Assemblymember Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), who terms out in 2024.
According to Rivas' team, the Assemblymember met with Rendon on May 27 to discuss a transition of power. Although he announced he has "secured enough votes" the Democratic Caucus of the State Assembly will still need to cast a formal vote to hand Rivas the speakership.
“I am honored to have earned the support and confidence of my colleagues across the state, from the Mexico border to the Oregon border,” said Rivas in a press release. “I look forward to the progress we will make together to alleviate our affordability crisis, protect our environment, and ensure that California remains a land of opportunity for every resident.”
Rivas, who was raised in farmworker housing in San Benito County, has centered rural and agricultural issues during his two terms in the Assembly. His District 30 encompasses all of San Benito County, the Salinas Valley, and parts of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.
"Robert is a bright, caring and capable individual and I think the state of California, and particularly the resident of the Central Coast of California, will be lucky to have him in the role of speaker," says Bill Monning, a former two-term state senator and assemblymember representing the Central Coast. "Having your representative as speaker helps when it comes to budget time."
Monning, who served as majority leader of the State Senate between 2014 and 2019, says the position of Assembly Speaker is "way more than a position of honor and prestige. It's a position of extraordinary power in the state of California."
If Rivas is confirmed as speaker in a formal closed-door vote by the Democratic Caucus, he will have the power to appoint the chairs of all policy and standing committees in the Assembly. He will also lead the team that negotiates with the governor on the Assembly's behalf regarding the shape and details of the state's annual budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.