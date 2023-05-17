With applause and cheers, dozens of people celebrated a unanimous vote on Tuesday, May 16 by Salinas City Council to repeal a ban on cruising on city streets.
The council had three options: keep the ban; repeal the ban; or start a pilot program to test what a repeal might look like. City Council moved forward with the full repeal.
Car enthusiasts and city staff worked together to bring cruising back to streets. On April 25, City Councilmember Orlando Osornio organized a meeting to get feedback from car enthusiasts and car clubs in the area, and over 200 people participated. Cities across California including San Jose, National City and Sacramento have repealed cruising bans and pending state legislation, Assembly Bill 436, would prohibit local governments from banning and regulating cruising if it becomes law.
Car club members talked during public comment Tuesday night about their love for showing their cars and cruising the streets, and also about their contributions to their community: partnering with local organizations, including the Food Bank for Monterey County and the Salvation Army, to raise money for the community.
"Cruising is not a crime and all we want to do is have a good time,” Dave Cisneros of the Castroville Midnighters car club said at the council meeting.
The Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce and Salinas City Center Improvement Association were both in favor of rejecting the cruising ban, but requested they work together while planning events to benefit cruisers, businesses and the community. “We hope the people of Salinas and Monterey County will enjoy cruising and regard it as part of a prosperous and vibrant community,” Bill Hastie, the chamber's board chair, wrote in a letter.
Cruising will be legal on the streets of Salinas 30 days after the vote.
