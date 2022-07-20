On Tuesday, July, 19, Salinas City Elementary School District announced the resignation of board member Francisco Javier Estrada.
Estrada submitted his resignation letter on Friday, writing that he will move out of the district he has represented since 2015. Prior to serving on the board of SCESD, Estrada served on the board of Monterey County Office of Education.
The board decided on Tuesday night to appoint a replacement instead of running a special election to finish Estrada’s term, which ends in November of 2024. (Per California Educational Code, a special election is an option if the resignation happens between six months to 130 days before Election Day.)
The board has 60 days to appoint a new trustee and is now accepting applications.
The board will review the applications and appoint a new trustee in September. Applicants must live in District 2 and includes Boronda Dual Immersion Academy, Boronda Meadows and Laurel Woods schools. For more information about how to apply, visit the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.