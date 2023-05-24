Saturday morning, May 20, started out like a typical weekend for Lucía Godínez Martínez. The 40-year-old mother of three was in her Garner Avenue apartment in Salinas making breakfast for her children at about 10:15am when gunfire erupted nearby.
Police say the shooter was targeting two young men nearby, and a stray bullet entered Martínez’s apartment, striking her. She remains hospitalized with critical injuries, and her family states she is paralyzed and will lose her ability to walk.
Martínez, as well as the other two shooting victims—an unnamed 20-year-old man and 21-year-old Christian Jimenez—were transported to Natividad hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Jimenez died from his injuries.
Police responded to the scene, on the 800 block of Garner Avenue, based on Shotspotter technology that reports the sound of shots fired. They discovered the two men who had been shot multiple times, and Martínez in her apartment nearby.
The investigation revealed that two suspects—men wearing dark clothing—had approached the victims at the foot of an apartment complex driveway, then opened fire. Police say that the two young men appear to have been targeted, though no reasons for that have been released to the public; neither of the men who were shot are believed to be members of a gang.
Three days later, at 7pm on Tuesday night, May 23, Salinas SWAT detective and the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant in Gonzales and arrested 23-year-old Abel Juan Perez. Perez was booked in Monterey County Jail on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and additional gun- and gang-related charges.
He was charged in a separate criminal case in February, with one felony count of obstructing and resisting an officer, and three misdemeanor charges: battery on an officer, obstructing and resisting an officer and vandalism causing damage worth $400 or less. That case remains open in Monterey County Superior Court.
The second suspect remains unidentified, and police continue investigating the case; they ask for anyone with any information to come forward. (The anonymous tip line is 831-775-4222.)
Meanwhile, Martínez’s family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support her medical and related expenses. “She worked long hours to provide for her children and has never asked for help before,” they wrote. “But now, she needs our help more than ever. The medical bills are piling up, and she is unable to work while she is recovering. Her family is struggling to make ends meet, and they are desperate for any assistance they can get.”
