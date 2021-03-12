The Salinas businessman and property owner who allowed one of his tenants to hold a livestream concert of a popular Mexican band has been charged with a misdemeanor violation of the city's noise ordinance.
Hector Campos was charged March 12 with the "amplified noise" complaint for the Feb. 27 concert of the group Los Bondadosos. The concert took place at a warehouse facility Campos owns on Rianda Circle, within earshot of Salinas police headquarters. The tenant, which Campos describes as a sound company, erected a professional stage and lighting for the event, which was streamed to about 5,000 people via Facebook.
Police say that upwards of 100 people had also gathered to watch the event live, but Campos maintains there were about 30 people, who were members of the band's crew or family members of the performers, on hand for the performance.
Campos, who co-owns Banker's Casino and the Hacienda Grill in Salinas, purportedly demanded to know why police were on his property when they arrived to shut down the concert. While he signed the citation they issued him, police say he threw the pen on the ground and ordered them to leave again.
While the interaction was captured on the officers' body-worn cameras, the city of Salinas has refused to release the videos as the case makes its way through the investigation and now prosecution.
Campos is due to be arraigned on the single count on March 30. The case against him was filed by the Salinas City Attorney's Office. Because the charge comes under city code, the city attorney will handle the prosecution.
Campos was unaware the case had been filed and said he wanted to speak to his attorney before commenting.
If convicted, Campos faces a maximum fine of $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.