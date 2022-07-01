Starting today, July 1, the Salinas Public Library will no longer charge late or overdue fines. Outstanding fines have been eliminated.
“We’re trying to make sure library services are accessible to all. We don’t want having to pay late fees to be a barrier,” Salinas Library and Community Services Director Kristan Lundquist says.
Today's change is the outcome of a vote on April 26 by Salinas City Council, when they reviewed and approved a fee schedule for fees citywide. They agreed to eliminate fines on adult books and materials, in keeping with children's and teens' books that have not been subject to late fines for six years.
Instead of fining, the library has implemented automatic renewals since last year for eligible items.
"This move is an expansion of a similar principle to all library patrons and further removes barriers of access to resources and opportunities that the library provides for our community, as well as helping to reduce economic hardship for families," Lundquist said in a statement.
Last November, Monterey County Free Libraries eliminated late fines at all of its branches. ““Overdue fines—anyone can rack them up, but they really hurt people who need the library the most,” MCFL Library Director Hillary Theyer said.
Despite fines being eliminated, librarians still want borrowers to return books, movies and other materials on time. Users are still responsible to pay the replacement for damaged, lost or unreturned items.
