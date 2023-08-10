Incidents and fires from this year’s Fourth of July celebrations were fewer than last year in Salinas according to data presented at the city council meeting Aug. 8.
The Salinas police and fire departments collect data for the firework season June 1 through July 15 each year. Overall, their report states that illegal firework activity was relatively similar to last year, with some declines.
During the 44-day period, the Salinas Fire Department responded to over 2,000 emergency incidents including 15 structure fires (56 in 2022), 62 vegetation fires (40 in 2022) and 18 miscellaneous fires, like dumpster fires (38 in 2022).
"Our call volume fluctuates year to year, month to month. Structure and miscellaneous fires were down a little bit, I think the weather played a factor in that, because the fog rolled in and it helped bring up the moisture,” said Skylar Thornton, battalion chief for the Salinas Fire Department, during the council meeting.
The department contributed the fewer number of incidents to the holiday being on a Tuesday this year, the increased cost of fireworks and fuel and the public receiving their outreach messages.
Leading up to the Fourth of July, law enforcement agencies across the county hosted campaigns announcing additional resources to combat illegal fireworks, relay information about the dangers of illegal fireworks and which fireworks were considered “safe and sane”, and some cities issued criminal citations along with administrative citations.
"Our tips were pretty consistent this year, about plus or minus 500, which is where we were last year. We have a very vocal group that provides us with intel regarding locations and times, and we’re trying to get people to provide more detailed information so we can do a better job with follow-up," Thornton said.
Salinas police stuck to administrative citations this year, but the fine was higher than neighboring cities, totaling about $1,500 per citation. Police also continued tallying offenses after the holiday, and said repeat offenders would be fined thousands of dollars.
In total, Salinas law enforcement handed out 110 administrative citations for a total of $322,500 which the departments collect the following year. The largest single citation is $37,500.
In future years, Thornton said Salinas police and fire would like to work with community groups to discourage illegal fireworks, increase the awareness of undercover activity and citations, and more sharing of regional resources to combat the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.