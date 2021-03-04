On a windy and sunny Wednesday afternoon, several families were at Natividad Creek park in Salinas. Some kids were playing soccer in a cohort; others were scampering on and off the playground equipment. A family was getting ready to have a party. There were a couple tables covered with blue tablecloths and utensils, while a woman listening to Mexican Norteño music was putting red sausages on a grill.
Despite what seemed to be normal afternoon activities at the park, a few of them aren’t allowed yet.
“We’ve had some problems in the last three weekends addressing it.” City Manager Steve Carrigan says. The city took radical measures to discourage crowds at basketball courts. The staff removed the hoops at El Dorado and Natividad Creek parks.
Carrigan says some groups have taken to organizing soccer, basketball and baseball tournaments at different parks, despite the pandemic prohibition on large gatherings. On Feb. 28, police and code enforcement shut down a tournament, with about 500 people, at El Dorado Park. “There were just a lot of spectators and not a lot of people were wearing masks," Carrigan says.
One tactic the city has employed: Taking down the basketball hoops at El Dorado and Natividad Creek parks.
Ema Napoles was playing with her son, Emmanuel, passing a soccer ball on the basketball court in Natividad Creek Park, and was surprised when she saw the hoops had been removed. But if it prevents people from gathering, she says it’s a good idea. Napoles lives nearby and a few times she saw large crowds near the field and basketball court.
Kristan Lundquist, the city's director of recreation & community services says residents may be confused, since the state issued new sports guidelines. She says basketball can be allowed once the county enters a less restrictive tier. According to the California Department of Public Health outdoors high contact sports such as basketball and soccer are allowed in Orange Tier counties, while Monterey County remains in the Purple Tier.
Carrigan says he understands residents suffer Covid-19 fatigue, but the community has to work together to “get to the finish line” so events in the city can resume. About two weeks prior to March 3, during Salinas City Council’s Feb. 16 meeting, and after Carrigan highlighted Covid-19 violations and large gatherings happening in town, the council unanimously approved enforcement would be the main goal. People and businesses found not following the rules would be cited – on first violation, $100, rising to $200 for a second and $500 for a third violation.
Carrigan says if the fines aren’t deterring people, he will ask the council to raise the dollar amounts.
At the same meeting, the council asked city staff to prepare to open the playgrounds and other areas that remain closed, including picnic areas and basketball courts, at the parks once the county reaches the red tier. Lundquist says they are actively preparing to reopen closed areas at parks once the county hits the Red Tier.
Lunquist says parks remain open for walks, sports cohorts or conditioning but not competitive events. Playgrounds remained closed and picnics and barbecues aren't allowed.
As of March 2. Monterey County has 10.2 Covid Cases per 100,000 people according to the Blue Print for a Safer Economy. In order to get to the Red Tier, the county must have a 4-7 case rate per 100,000 people.
Since Feb. 16, cases have been declining in Monterey County.
