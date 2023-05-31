Salinas Union High School District has appointed Hugo Mariscal as the new principal of Salinas High School.
He will replace Elizabeth Duethman, who resigned from Salinas High to take over as the new Carmel High School principal.
Mariscal has worked in education for 25 years at SUHSD and has been the assistant principal at Salinas High since 2014.
Duethman has worked in education for 27 years, and has eight years of experience at the administrative level. She will replace Jon Lyons, who was placed on administrative leave in December of 2022 and removed as principal on Feb. 7 for allegedly mishandling cases of sexual harassment involving students. Lyons' removal has sparked controversy in the Carmel Unified School District, including an investigation by the board of the superintendent's handling of personnel matters; Ted Knight remains on leave pending that investigation. Meanwhile, Sharon Ofek is serving as acting superintendent. Despite community concern and the board's investigation, the district has moved on with hiring Lyons' replacement.
In 2021, Salinas High School made national news headlines after students leaked photographs of Salinas High School students posing with a mutilated Black doll. Several students accused Duethman and the school board of not doing enough to prevent and handle racism on campus.
Duethman’s last day at Salinas High in June 30. Duethman and Mariscal will both start their new positions on July 3.
