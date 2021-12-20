It's been nearly three months since students and parents, overwhelmed in the wake of revelations around racist treatment of a baby Black doll by Salinas High School students, flooded a board meeting of the Salinas Union High School District to express their outrage and grief and demand for action.
Part of that action is a four-phase plan announced on Friday, Dec. 17 by SUHSD Superintendent Dan Burns, Salinas High School Principal Libby Duethman,and Yvonne Thomas, president of NAACP Monterey County.
The group delivered a message to the community addressing the progress the district and NAACP have made to address the racist incident that happened in August during the football jamboree, and racism more systemically.
Duethman didn’t reveal what plan would look like detail, but highlighted it will be included in all campus activities, from the classroom to extracurriculars and athletics, and will also include staff. The goal, Duethman said, is “to create an inclusive and welcoming campus environment for all.”
The racist incident was discovered on a video uploaded to TikTok, a social media platform, that depicted images and video of caricatured Black doll that was used as a prop and mocked and stomped on by high school students. The event tracked national attention, and a record number of people attended a school board meeting to share their experiences and ask for accountability. (Over 2,000 people watched the meeting online, and about 300 people attended in person.)
In addition to the creation of the plan announced on Dec. 17, the district conducted an internal investigation and on Sept. 1, Burns announced that 27 students had been identified for varying degrees of involvement. (Of those, 15 are Latino, nine are white, two are multi-racial and one is Black. The school's handling of discipline also drew criticism.)
The administration also hired a third party to investigate personnel who were present when the incident happened. On Nov. 19, Burns announced the district had ended the investigation and action taken against the staff who were involved, although the disciplinary action was never publicly revealed.
“The work has been mentally and emotionally challenging for all involved, but it has also been productive in building the foundations for lasting change," Duethman said of the next steps.
Thomas said they are developing a plan that will prevent cases like the Black doll from happening on SUHSD campuses. “We are taking steps to educate students, faculty and parents about systemic racism in collaboration with the school’s administration,” Thomas said, adding changes won’t be evident right away.
