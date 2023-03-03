The Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, in coordination with the State Department of Water Resources, is spreading the word about an online dry well reporting system, focused on domestic wells, so that the agency can get a clearer picture of the status of residential wells and craft sustainability plans accordingly.
“These are data points we don’t have,” Donna Meyers, general manager for the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency, said in a March 2 statement. “Monterey County is a black hole on this.”
The program comes after a decade of historic drought across California, and as the statement from SVBGSA notes, “Residential wells typically go dry before wells that serve agriculture or municipal users because the residential wells are shallower.
“Often in the Salinas Valley Basin, these shallow, residential wells are located in disadvantaged communities where poverty, unemployment, pollution and other economic, emotional and environmental burdens are present,” the statement continues. “Many people whose wells are going dry are unable to replace the wells and instead purchase bottled drinking water.”
Thus far, just one residential well owner in the county—in Royal Oaks, outside of SVBGSA's jurisdiction—has used the system to report a well going dry. The names and contact information, including addresses, submitted using the system will not be publicly disclosed.
“We don’t have the data on how many wells have gone dry through this entire 10-year drought,” Meyers said in the statement. “This is a big missing link around the human right to water.”
Emily Gardner, SVBGSA's deputy general manager, emphasizes that the state's new online tool also connects those reporting dry wells with resources to help well owners apply for grants, and she hopes it will be widely used countywide.
"We want to know if there are small local issues going on that don’t show up in the general trend," Gardner says.
