On Feb. 24, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the investment of $50 million in grants to reduce homeless encampments in local communities and rehouse 1,401 people. The city of Salinas is one of 19 cities and counties across California that will get a piece of the pie, a total of $4 million, to rehouse 55 unhoused people.
Newsom set a goal to clean 100 encampments in September 2021; since then, 431 of them have been cleaned across the state, and it’s predicted that another 1,000 encampments will be removed by the end of the year.
“Tackling the homelessness crisis is a matter of life and death,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release. “California is taking on the unacceptable status quo with a historic response to house thousands of our most vulnerable community members at an unprecedented rate, and swiftly addressing the encampments that pose the greatest threat to health and safety.”
This is not the first time Salinas has obtained state funds to tackle homelessness. Since December of 2020, Salinas has Project Homekey, a motel turned into apartment units for unhoused individuals operating in the city, and two more are in the process of being built, at Sanborn Inn and Salinas Inn, that will provide a total of 101 units.
The money comes from the The California Blueprint budget, a $2 billion fund focused on behavioral health, housing and rehousing strategies. The fund now includes a $500 million expansion for the Encampment Resolution Grant program (in the previous year it had $50 millions in funds). This program focuses on rehousing and restoring the original use of public areas.
It is part of a $14 billion package the state set aside in September of 2021 to address homelessness and provide behavioral and mental health services for unhoused individuals. The Newsom administration has a long-term homeless plan to ultimately provide 55,000 housing units and other services.
