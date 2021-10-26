The new chief of the Salinas Police Department, Roberto Filice, is not new to the department—he's worked at SPD since 2017, and has served as acting chief for the past few months while a search was underway. Before that, he was assistant chief.
"He has been a significant part of the shift in the face and attitude of the Salinas Police Department over the past five years,” Mayor Kimbley Craig said on Tuesday, Oct. 26, announcing the new hire.
The mayor and council don't actually hire the chief—that's left to the city manager, and City Manager Steve Carrigan interviewed three finalists last week, whose names came to the top after a national search, and he chose Filice. "It was very clear who the next chief was going to be," Carrigan said. "He has a high level of character and integrity and has the respect of the community."
Before Carrigan interviewed finalists, three panels—one of law enforcement professionals, one of community members and one of executive-level city staff—interviewed qualified candidates and made recommendations.
In his first address to the public and the press after being named as chief, Filice emphasized a spirit of service as a guiding principle in the department, and urged the public to call him by his first name when they see him out and about. "I am here to serve the community, Salinas is my community," he said. "Know you have a friend in the police department who is able and willing to do the work."
He said he will emphasize officer wellness, and plans to pursue federal grant funding to hire on mental health experts who are not law enforcement officers.
He said he also plans to augment technology as a law enforcement tool, starting with what's already in use, and that recruitment of new officers remains a priority.
Filice described the previous chief, Adele Fresé, as a "great mentor and friend." He specifically credited her with developing a successful recruitment model, with a focus on local applicants, and said 50 candidates are in line for interviews next week—but that doesn't solve the staffing challenge facing Salinas and other law enforcement agencies.
"I want officers to come from Salinas as much as possible; we will continue in that path," Filice said. "We will not lower our standards just to bring people into the department. We will maintain high standards."
Filice came to Salinas PD after five years with the Marina Police Department, where he worked as a commander until 2017; before that, he spent five years at the Seaside Police Department. He was born in Italy and is fluent in Italian, English and Spanish.
"I will stick around for as long as the boss keeps me here," he told reporters on his first day, Oct. 26. "This is not a stepping stone. Salinas is my home, this is where I’m staying."
