A 49-year-old San Francisco resident died on Saturday, March 19 after falling into the ocean at Sand Dollar beach.
Zhi Neng Huang and a friend were fishing off the rocky cliffs at the southern point off Sand Dollar Beach near Jade Cove on Saturday. According to the friend, Huang was squatting down and baiting a hook when a large wave swept him off the rocks and into the ocean, reports Darrell Simpson, spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.
Big Sur Fire Chief Matt Harris says his team was on the scene 36 minutes later. With help from California State Parks lifeguards, Monterey County Search and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard, Huang was identified by drone "face down, a few hundred yards off shore," Harris says. Simpson notes that rescue teams requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter, but inclement weather kept the helicopter grounded. By the time a lifeguard from state parks paddled out to the body, Huang appeared already deceased, Simpson says.
Huang was airlifted to shore by a San Francisco-based Coast Guard helicopter almost two hours after the initial call.
Harris points out this is unfortunately not a rare situation for Big Sur, and is something he sees "a few times a year." Harris says Huang was not wearing a wetsuit, and that the cold water combined with rough conditions in a remote area created a dangerous situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.