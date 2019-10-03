Sand City hired Aaron Blair as its new city manager at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting, filling a position that was vacated more than a year ago. Blair previously served two years as town manager in Granby, Colorado, a city of about 2,000 near Rocky Mountain National Park.
His contract with Sand City is for three years at an annual salary of $172,000.
Sand City’s last regularly serving manager was Todd Bodem. He resigned in Oct. 2018 and Fred Meuer served as an interim city manager until about three months ago. Rules governing CalPERS benefits for retirees prohibited Meuer from continuing in the role.
Since Meuer’s departure, City Clerk Linda Scholink has served in the role in an acting capacity.
Before Colorado, Blair worked as a public servant in Naples, Florida; Albany, Georgia; and Fresno, California.
