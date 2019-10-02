The mayor and city council of Sand City say that a rock climbing gym would make a great community institution, but on Oct. 1, they rejected the particular one that was being proposed.
Owners of The Pad Climbing, which runs a gym in San Luis Obispo and another in Santa Maria, submitted plans earlier this year to retrofit a warehouse at 325 Elder Ave. and open a new location. But there wasn’t much parking at the property and city staff said that the anticipated volume of visitors would exacerbate Sand City’s parking congestion problem.
Kristin Horowitz of The Pad worked with the building’s landlord, the Cannery Row Company, to find a solution, but what they proposed at a meeting on Oct. 1—including a switch to perpendicular parking on the adjacent road—didn’t satisfy City Council.
“It all comes back to street parking,” Mayor Mary Ann Carbone said.
Following the Sand City decision, The Pad Climbing posted on Facebook, saying that the company has, for now, abandoned plans to open a gym locally.
“The project is not totally dead and buried, but now is not the time,” the post said. “We wish the community of Monterey the absolute best and if you don't receive it, we may yet be back.”
The Monterey Peninsula’s rock climbing community has been without a gym since February when Sanctuary Rock Gym was forced to close after more than two decades because the property owner wants to develop a hotel and residential project on the site, also located in Sand City.
But quickly after the closing, Sanctuary's owners announced plans to reopen at University Plaza Shopping Center in Seaside. Together with The Pad Climbing, there were now two competing gyms being proposed. It wasn’t clear the region could support both businesses.
Sanctuary is slated to open later this month under the new name Sanctuary Climbing and Fitness. The climbing walls have been delivered to the gym and are currently being assembled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.