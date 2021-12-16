With the new state Assembly districts nearly finalized, Seaside City Councilmember Jon Wizard announced Thursday morning, Dec.16, that he is running to become the next assemblymember to represent District 29.
That seat is currently held by Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, but the proposed new district map cuts out Scotts Valley, as well as Santa Cruz, and instead stretches south down the coast to include San Luis Obispo and even Pismo Beach.
Wizard, a former cop, was elected to Seaside City Council in 2018, and ran a failed mayoral campaign in 2020 against incumbent Mayor Ian Oglesby.
A progressive Democrat and staunch advocate for more housing, Wizard had been considering whether to run for the Assembly seat for some time, pending how the new district maps were drawn.
In his announcement, posted to Twitter Thursday morning, he wrote: “I'm running for Assembly to bring new energy and more diverse representation to Sacramento. We're hard at work building a strong campaign, and we plan to make a formal announcement shortly after the new year. We can do this, together!”
Wizard was not immediately available for comment.
If the Assembly maps are approved as is, the incumbent assemblymember would be Jordan Cunningham, a Republican from San Luis Obispo. Morro Bay Councilmember Dawn Addis, a Democrat, has also launched a campaign for the seat.
