All the water irrigating the golf courses at Bayonet & Black Horse in Seaside is of drinking quality. Using the standard measurement, it’s about 450 acre-feet of water per year going to keep the grass green. That amount would be enough to supply about 1,500 new residential units.
And now, thanks to a judge’s order, the city of Seaside will have a chance to divert the flow and increase its allotment for new housing construction. The golf course will continue to get irrigated, but the supply will come from Pure Water Monterey, the new wastewater recycling facility near Marina. Eventually, the recycled water will also become available for drinking—and development—but that will take some additional months and a process of injection into and extraction from the aquifer.
The water swap was orchestrated by Seaside’s fancy water lawyer Russ McGlothlin and the city’s economic development manager Kurt Overmeyer. They couldn’t simply cut a deal between all parties and reconfigure the water flow. They had to first get the approval of Monterey County Superior Court Judge Robert O'Farrell, who holds the title of Seaside Groundwater Basin Watermaster. His title and authority over local groundwater is the result of a complicated legal dispute from over 15 years ago.
Within ten minutes of being presented with the plan on Oct. 25, O'Farrell approved it. “The program is financially and environmentally prudent, and promotes the highest beneficial use of the water resources available to the Monterey Peninsula,” he wrote in his decision.
The decision could mean a boost for new housing in the region. “It’s great,” Overmeyer says. “We even got support from LandWatch.”
He is referring to the group of land-use activists who have often cautioned against new development whose water supply is not certain.
This water swap makes sense if, and only if, it supports the needed housing and urban-centered development at Campus Town, not urban sprawl on open space,” LandWatch executive director Mike DeLapa wrote in a statement, referring to the multi-hundred-million-dollar housing and commercial development being proposed on land currently blighted by abandoned Fort Ord buildings. “If the City of Seaside commits this water to the Campus Town project, LandWatch would support the water swap.”
