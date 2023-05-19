There are serious efforts being made to cut back on the number of non-public safety tickets police give out. In Seaside alone, about 50 tickets are written for broken tail lights or headlights each year.
Now, the department is partnering with the nonprofit organization, Lights On!, which will offer a voucher instead of a ticket to get the repair made to the car.
“Today is a historic day, not only for Seaside but for our state, California,” Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges said, formally launching the program during a press conference on May 19.
The idea is if you’re stopped by a police officer for a broken light, they will give you a voucher that’s good for two weeks to take to a participating auto shop. Already, seven different auto shops are signed up to accept vouchers, including Val Strough Honda, Cypress Coast Subaru and the Automotive Service Center of Seaside. They are reimbursed by Lights On! directly.
“When I learned about Lights On! I knew this was a good program for Seaside,” Borges said.
While researching, Borges connected with Valarie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer in 2016 during a traffic stop for a broken tail light. Castile delivered powerful remarks, highlighting the importance of a program like Lights On! for the safety of drivers and police officers.
“Mechanical issues are not public safety issues,” Castile said. “Just one ticket can lead to a catastrophe.”
Seaside residents do not have to wait for the police to pull them over either, those who notice their broken light on their own can stop by the Seaside Police station, 440 Harcourt Ave., at their leisure. Borges assured the only questions asked would be residency, and to show which light is broken.
“We know there’s still tension when police stop you,” Borges said. “Come in, speak to our staff. There’s no reason to wait and be stopped.”
Earlier Friday morning, Borges had pulled over a driver for a broken tail light and invited her to attend the launch event and receive a voucher, the city's first to be distributed. Minxy Cole of Seaside says she was surprised when she saw the lights flashing behind her on Fremont Boulevard, and she didn't know the light was out on her Ford Freestyle.
"This is such a blessing," Cole says. "Now I can get it fixed."
