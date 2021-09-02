A Seaside police officer and former union chief entered a plea of guilty on Thursday, Sept. 2, to charges of a hit-and-run.
Seaside Police Cpl. Alex Sakhrani was off duty at the time when, on April 12, security camera footage captured his white Toyota Tundra leaving the Monterey Elks Lodge, then going over the curb of a nearby home on Mar Vista drive, then across the driveway and front lawn and into a retaining wall, before reversing and leaving the scene.
He was sentenced to one year of probation, 10 days in jail and ordered to pay restitution in an amount estimated to be about $3,000 for damage to the Mar Vista wall and landscaping. He is eligible to apply for alternative programs to doing time in Monterey County Jail.
During his year-long probation he is prohibited from consuming alcohol. He was never charged with driving under the influence because there was insufficient evidence, says Assistant District Attorney Doug Matheson.
Matheson estimates that roughly 50 percent of hit-and-run cases in Monterey County Superior Court are resolved in a civil compromise, rather than in criminal court, but Sakhrani's case remained in the criminal realm.
Even before the misdemeanor hit-and-run, Sakhrani was on paid administrative leave, and that is still his current status at the Seaside Police Department. He is under investigation for an unrelated personnel matter, and that investigation is still ongoing.
Depending on the outcome of that investigation, Acting Chief Nick Borges says he will examine what penalty Sakhrani might receive in connection to the hit-and-run conviction. "Certain things within the law would prohibit a police officer from having certain powers," Borges says. "Those are all things we are going to look at and examine to make sure we make the right decisions for everyone, and at the same time adhere to all the rights a police officer has."
In light of the conviction, Borges encourages the public and fellow officers to revisit the department:s one-word motto: TRUST (for transparency, respect, unity, service and training).
Sakhrani did not appear in court, and his attorney represented him via Zoom. His attorney, Joshua Olander, did not respond to a request for comment from the Weekly on Thursday afternoon.
