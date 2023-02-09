A prayer vigil held in honor of Tyre Nichols turned into a call for community action on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
On Jan. 7, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers. He died three days later in the hospital. The incident led to a resurgence in conversations about police brutality and spurred new talks of accountability. Both Nichols and all five officers are Black.
In the aftermath, members of the Seaside community, Mayor Ian Oglesby, and several Seaside police officers gathered at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to listen to messages from Pastors Kenneth Murray and Harold Lusk, in addition to guest speaker Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges.
Borges said he was warned that a video “worse than Rodney King” was going to be made public back in early January.
“I can remember exactly where I was,” he explained, adding that incidents like this can affect police departments across the country due to the media attention.
He noted Seaside had issues of its own in the past, and the city is not perfect. But shared pride in the police department for continuing to come to work each day, despite a shifty national public opinion.
“I’m proud to work with you,” Borges said. “You guys do such good work. I’ve heard the discussions at work, and I’ve participated in discussions about how so many awful things are happening around the country.”
Lusk, of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and a Peninsula native, said he wanted to focus on a different message. He believes the national conversation is becoming more about where to point the blame, instead of offering solutions.
“We should come together, and do what we can, instead of worrying about what others aren’t doing,” Lusk said.
Lusk said he supports police officers and thinks the “nature of the individual” determines how someone will behave.
