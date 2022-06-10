The city of Seaside has been without a city manager since the end of last August, when former city manager Craig Malin left for a job in Wisconsin; Seaside Human Resources Director Roberta Greathouse has been in the role of acting city manager until a replacement is hired.
And it appears that replacement has finally been found: a statement Seaside officials sent out Friday morning, June 10, indicates the City Council, at its June 16 meeting, will consider offering a contract to Jaime Fontes with a salary of $250,000 a year.
This comes after a national search conducted by Sacramento-area based recruiting firm Peckham & McKenney which started last fall. After finding no viable or willing candidates over a months-long search, the City Council extended the recruitment contract this past spring and upped the salary from just under $213,000 annually to a quarter-million.
Fontes has a long history of public service, including serving as city manager in Nogales, Arizona, and in California—in Santa Paula and Greenfield. Most recently he was city manager in East Palo Alto, where he resigned and let his contract expire April 30.
Before Fontes arrived to East Palo Alto, he was city manager in Greenfield, where the City Council fired him in 2018 for refusing to fire the city’s community development director Mic Steinmann, who had been instrumental in bringing cannabis businesses into the city.
Steinmann was subsequently fired that same year by Fontes’ successor, Paul Wood.
Greenfield sued the Weekly in the wake of that debacle, trying prevent the paper from publishing public communications the Weekly obtained (Greenfield lost, and had to pay the Weekly’s attorney’s fees), and both Fontes and Steinmann sued the city for wrongful termination, and the city—after failing to get the case dismissed—settled with them both, paying $325,000 to Steinmann and $250,000 to Fontes.
Assuming Fontes’ proposed contract is approved by the Seaside City Council, he will start July 1.
In the June 10 statement, Fontes is quoted as saying, “We will immediately begin the civic work necessary to take Seaside to the next level in terms of sustainable economic progress and delivery of public services…In this endeavor, we must ensure that none of our residents are left behind. Only then can we truly say that, ’a rising tide lifts all boats.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.