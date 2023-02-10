On Saturday Feb. 11, Seaside will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the first recipients of the Broadway Avenue "Walk of Fame."
The Walk of Fame will celebrate residents, both those alive and who have passed, that have contributed to the city of Seaside in important ways. The program was created last year, and started as an idea from resident Elisa Mitchell of creating plaques to recognize residents, and it came to fruition after Mayor Pro Tem Dave Pacheco brought it forward to the council. “That idea grew from there,” says Ashley Collick, Seaside’s assistant city manager.
The hope was to unveil the so-called Walk of Fame last October—the month Seaside was incorporated, in 1954—but Collick says supply chain issues, and then the weather, created a delay.
Besides celebrating residents’ contributions, the city hopes to promote a more walkable downtown area. The program will continue every year and nominations will open in March, people will have 30 days to submit their nominations; a committee will review them and make recommendations to the council. “The goal is to have the stars installed in time for the city's birthday,” Colic says.
For the first round, the city received over 20 nominations. From them, the following were selected: Helen Rucker, Bettye Lusk, Jerry Smith, Carlos Ramos, Alfred Glover Sr, and Ruthie Watts.
Broadway Ave. will be closed from Hillsdale Street to Alhambra Street from noon-4 pm. The celebration will start at 1pm.
