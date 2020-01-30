After 15 years, the last remaining challenge to a proposal to build a massive resort in South Monterey County was a neighbor of a project who sued the developer and asked the County Board of Supervisors to reverse its approval.
But on Jan. 27, the night before the board was set to decide on the Paraiso Springs resort project, Cynthia Pura suddenly withdrew her appeal.
Pura and the developer, Thompson Holdings LLC, reached a last-minute settlement, according to Mike Novo, a county planner handling the project. The terms of the agreement remain unknown as attorneys for both sides did respond to requests for comment.
The site of the project at the foothill of the Santa Lucia range near Soledad hosted a historic resort which shut down in 2003 after decades if disrepair due to fire and floods.
The resort will include about 180 units with extensive amenities for tourism, with the hope that the site’s natural hot springs and surrounding wine country will attract visitors. Political and business leaders in South County see the resort as a potential economic engine for an area with limited employment opportunities.
The Monterey County Planning Commission approved the project unanimously in October over the objections of Pura and the LandWatch, a nonprofit that argued against permitting extensive development in a fire-prone area. The group had solicited an earlier intervention over fire safety by the office of the state Attorney General. The county says it amended the project to address the state’s concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.