After an overwhelming victory on Election Day, Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto was ready to get started on her transition plans from Marina police chief to Monterey County sheriff immediately. She'd already heard from outgoing Sheriff Steve Bernal on election night to congratulate her, and say he'd work together on the process.
Nieto won 65.7 percent of the vote against Sheriff's Capt. Joe Moses, whose responsibilities include overseeing the county jail; he has said he plans to stay on and hopes Nieto utilizes his expertise (and interest in improving mental health services at the jail).
On Nov. 21, Nieto announced who will be appointed to her executive management team, and they are current local law enforcement leaders.
King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will become undersheriff, the second-in-command position.
Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne will become a chief deputy. Hoyne ran against Nieto in the four-way primary election in June when he placed fourth. Hoyne's experience in Del Rey Oaks includes leading a merger between the small city's department and the Monterey Regional Airport Police Department, where he was chief prior to overseeing the joint agency.
Garrett Sanders, the current investigations commander at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, will also become a chief deputy.
Marina Police Cmdr. Eddie Anderson will also become a chief deputy. He served as number two in command under Nieto at the Marina Police Department, where he has worked since 1997.
Nieto, a 33-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department before coming to Marina PD, serves on the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST). She says she has spoken to Gov. Gavin Newsom about remaining as a commissioner, and will move from her chief seat to a sheriff seat.
She will continue to serve as the Marina police chief until she resigns to be sworn in as the sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.