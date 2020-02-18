Not long after the announcement of new airline service northward to Seattle, Monterey Regional Airport’s reach is also expanding southward with a new “hop-on” jet service that will take passengers to two airports in Southern California.
JSX, which bills itself as a “hassle-free,” simple and “joyful” jet service announced on Feb. 11 that it will begin seasonal flights on April 17 linking MRY’s private jet terminal to Burbank and Orange County airports. Each way will cost $99 Flights will be scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays.
The company operates short flights on 30-seat jets at seven airports, Burbank, Orange County, Las Vegas, Oakland, East Bay/Napa/Concord, Seattle-Boeing Field and Phoenix. Portland will become the company’s eighth airport on April 2.
Passengers can arrive just 20 minutes before departure and are able to check up to three complimentary bags. JSX boasts “business-class leg room along with free snacks and drinks, including cocktails,” according to a press release.
“Monterey Regional Airport has welcomed JSX with open arms and we’re thrilled to bring our hop-on jet service to this iconic California destination,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.
Michael La Pier, executive director of Monterey Regional Airport, said that he expects the service to be well received in the Monterey Bay region.
“As always, it is vitally important that we support this new service fully so we can enjoy the new access it provides for many years to come,” he said.
MRY officials announced in January that round trip service on Alaska Airlines to Seattle will begin on June 18. In recent years they’ve been able to secure agreements with United Airlines to fly to and from Denver and with American Airlines to connect to Dallas.
The Monterey Peninsula Airport District is looking to transform its airport over the next decade with a new terminal and other improvements.
