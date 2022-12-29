Soledad City Council will meet next week to consider appointing an interim city manager after City Manager Brent Slama’s resignation. Slama announced his resignation during a City Council meeting on Oct. 5.
“I’m in a the next chapter of my life where I’m ready to move on,” Slama said. He is planning to move back to the private sector.
Slama’s last day is Dec. 31. Slama was city manager for about two-and-a-half years, and worked for the city of Soledad for more than 10 years. He was previously the city’s community and economic development director, and in 2020 he became the city’s interim city manager after his predecessor, Michael McHatten, was terminated on July 1, 2020. In January of 2021, Slama became Soledad’s city manager officially.
Slama led the city through the Covid-19 pandemic. He led several important projects in Soledad such as bringing a movie theater, Premiere Cinemas (and the shopping center where it’s located), to fruition; park renovations; and approval for the Miramonte project, a 654-acre annexation that would provide 2,400 housing units in the north of Soledad. That project has been a controversial topic as it requires annexation for the city to expand into agricultural land.
City Councilmembers Ben Jimenez and Alejandro Chavez expressed surprise about Slama's resignation. “You pushed yourself to go out and make changes and bring staff that really have upped the game here in Soledad; we are seeing it in our retail center,” Chavez said.
The city will hire Koff & Associates, a Canadian recruiting agency, to recruit a new city manager. During that search, J. Edward Tewes will serve as interim city manager; City Council is set to approve a contract with Tewes, a retired city manager, at a meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.
Tewes has served in interim positions over the past four-and-a-half years in San Juan Bautista and Santa Barbara. He was Morgan Hill’s and Modesto’s city manager, and has over 35 years of experience.
