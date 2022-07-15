Officials in the city of Soledad will celebrate the groundbreaking of a special park Saturday, July 16, during Parks and Recreation Month. This accessible park is designed for kids with disabilities to be able to safely play and enjoy time with their friends of all abilities.
The park is currently known as Orchard Lane Park, but its name will be changed in near future based on the results of a forthcoming naming competition.
This inclusive park will the first of it kind in the city and in South County. The design includes a picnic area, multiple playgrounds, a dog park, a splash area and a skate park that will be accessible for kids with disabilities. Through the different swings, slides and roller sports areas, kids of all abilities will be encouraged to increase their physical activity, interact with peers developing socio-emotional skills, and learn new concepts.
In 2019, the city started community meetings and in 2020 launched a survey to gather community input. Many people showed interest in a space that would be accessible for everyone.
“I know Soledad residents have been waiting for the new park for some time, and to see this project start to come to reality is very exciting for the city. With the recent construction of the Hartnell campus next door, we expect this area of town to become very popular," Soledad City Manager Brent Slama said in a statement.
“The park, when fully constructed, will reflect the values and needs of our community," said Mayor Anna Velazquez. “The numerous elements incorporated in the design represent an important demographic of our city."
Velazquez expects the park will also draw residents from neighboring cities.
Residents are invited to participate in a name competition to rename Orchard Park; the new name will be announced July 29.
Monterey Peninsula Engineering is the company building the 3.5-acre inclusive park. The project will cost $7.7 million. Completion is expected by spring of 2023.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Orchard Lane Park (at 300 Orchard Lane) in Soledad at 10am on Saturday, July 16.
