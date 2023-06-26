Landline access to 911 services is still out for residents in parts of South County, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.
Internet service provider Spectrum reported an outage on the morning of Monday, June 26, with residents in King City, Gonzales and Greenfield saying they were unable to make calls. The sheriff’s department announced that landline access to 911 was unavailable, but wireless connections are working fine.
Spectrum has been working all day to fix the issue. The Sheriff's Office said it appeared to be a third party that caused the outage.
The outage also affected city hall buildings, though offices remained open for the day.
“Our department, as well as City Hall, are having issues with connectivity… phone lines are down, but the non-emergency line is still active,” King City officials announced.
The Sheriff's Office says service should be available by 8pm Monday evening, June 26. If you require 911 service beforehand, the department asks residents to contact them using a wireless device.
