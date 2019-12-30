Back to the Future…Squid spent Christmas watching re-runs of Squid's favorite old-school Christmas movies—A Christmas Story and Home Alone just never get old, especially when paired with eggnog—and also re-reading some of the greatest hits of the year in the news. Remember this time last year when the federal government was shut down? Ah yes, the good old days; that seemed to keep bureaucrats out of the national spotlight.
Squid also re-read some of Squid's own columns to reminisce. In the fake news department, there was a bizarre story in which the Carmel Pine Cone wrote about an attack on father-daughter dances (creepy, yes, but not the point here) and falsely blamed a parent for wrecking such a dance at Tularcitos Elementary School.
There was the time Squid discovered Salinas Fire Chief Pablo Barreto moonlights as…a flight attendant.
In June, in anticipation of Fourth of July fireworks, there were, well, fireworks among Monterey residents and quite the epic showdown with Seaside about where and whether the latter city could host a fireworks show. (They did.)
Squid schooled the New York Times on California geography (though maybe the Grey Lady's error helped mitigate some overtourism burden?) and Squid proposed some new names for PG&E. (Squid's favorite remains Powerey McPowerFace.)
Squid watched the early drama in a still-ongoing battle about the proposed redesign of the Mid-Valley Shopping Center in Carmel Valley, and then followed up by analyzing a survey of people who claim to have very strong opinions about every detail from the color of the paint to the material of the siding.
Juanita Perea, the former principal of Oasis Charter School, rebranded in a major way.
Well before the primary election ballot for March 3, 2020 was even finalized, Squid starting adding up campaign fundraising figures. (More to come, lots more, in the coming months.)
And on the campaign beat, Squid also unearthed some infighting about whether county supe candidate Steve McShane could claim government agencies, including Monterey Bay Community Power, as sponsors.
When revelations about Jeffrey Epstein were in the headlines, Squid learned about a weird connection between the now-deceased financier who ran a sex trafficking ring and some high-powered millionaires had happened in Monterey.
Speaking of rich people, there was a snafu at a Car Week auction—someone heard thir-teen, not thir-ty, whoopsies!—but what's $17 million among friends?
Squid did some legal analysis on the eve of a trial in a case brought by Seaside City Manager Craig Malin against a newspaper in Davenport, Iowa, where he used to work. (Spoiler alert: Malin lost his case.)
Squid investigated a Coast Guard rescue gone wrong (hint: it resulted in a collision) and some bizarre redistricting antics, brought about by seemingly phony plaintiffs and what sounded a lot like Squid to the now-famous phrase, quid pro quo.
Infrastructure is also important, so Squid checked in on the Bike Lane to Nowhere on North Fremont Street in Monterey, and also the Holman Building in Pacific Grove. Squid dabbles in land-use issues too, and weighed in on the forthcoming Walden Monterey.
Squid cannot afford a place in Walden Monterey, not even in Squid's dreamiest New Year's resolutions. Those more realistic resolutions include the following: Eat more shrimp-flavored popcorn and fewer cookies; ooze to more public meetings live—to stretch the tentacles—instead of live-streaming meetings online; and spend more quality time with Squid's seal friends by hosting movie nights at the lair.
In general, Squid expects 2020 will bring more of the same: leisurely walks and lots of cuddle time on the couch with Squid's beloved English bulldog Rosco P. Coltrane, and tuning in to various local government meetings. Squid figures that if everyone learns to just get along and do the right thing maybe Squid will give the ink sacs a rest, but Squid doesn't expect the status quo to change any time soon.
