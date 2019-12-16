Snack Search…It may seem as if Squid is a busy sort, and keeping up on the endeavors and failings of local government does take time. However, Squid admits to lounging in the lair with tubs of shrimp flavored popcorn for lengthy spells.
Recently Squid had a moment of inspiration—or maybe a reassessment of life—when Squid oozed over to Cannery Row to watch a ribbon-cutting for Carmel Honey Company’s second location. Owner Jake Reisdorf is still a teenager, while Squid is…well, not so much. And pretty much all Squid has to show for Squid’s life is a few column inches of observations every week. But then Squid spotted an opportunity to redeem Squidself: A “for lease” sign at Boardwalk Sub Shop in Monterey.
Squid reasoned that if a Gen Z kid could successfully run two businesses, an aging cephalopod could easily handle a turnkey deli. Squid is not up on real estate speak, but understands from a colleague who spoke with Mid Coast Realty agent Guy Chanda that while the Salinas Boardwalk Subs location is available for a firm $550,000, one could have the Alvarado Street location in downtown Monterey by taking over its lease, and that the lease is negotiable.
For a moment Squid imagined building a deli empire. Squid could start with the two existing Boardwalk locations, then more and make it into a bigger chain. And then maybe open a different franchise, maybe in Marina—no, better yet Salinas. But the tycoon fantasy began to sound vaguely familiar. Terry Teplitzky opened Boardwalk on Alvarado Street in 2015, after years of Wild Thyme Deli & Cafe fame in Marina before moving the Wild Thyme shop to Salinas. There, it was open for about a month. Teplitzky closed Wild Thyme without much warning in April of this year, gave some lukewarm promises of revamping and then left the deli behind, with a trail of lawsuits in his wake.
T&T Enterprises, Wild Thyme’s Salinas landlord, sued Teplitzky for $154,292 in unpaid rent, alleging that he was in arrears since January. In October, Sara Edwards also sued, claiming Teplitzky defaulted on a $150,000 bridge loan.
Squid began to consider the math. If Squid negotiated a similar lease, at around $50,000 a month, and if Squid priced deli sandwiches at $10 each, Squid would have to sell 5,000 sandwiches to break even. But then Squid would need to purchase ingredients for 5,000 sandwiches and hire people to prepare said sandwiches. Which would make it necessary to sell a few thousand more sandwiches, just to keep up. But that would mean more ingredients and…Squid lost Squid’s business empire before Squid even placed a call to Mid Coast Realty.
Oh, and speaking of phone calls: Teplitzky has not returned the Weekly's over a series of several months. But Squid plans to get a meatball sub at the Salinas Boardwalk spot while Squid still can, even if Squid isn't going to make an offer.
