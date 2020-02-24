The Nose Doesn’t Know…Squid was driving the ol' jalopy through Moss Landing recently, investigating a rumor about a shrimp-flavored popcorn stand potentially opening next to the 10-for-$1 avocado stand. Unfortunately, it was too good to be true. However, Squid was able to confirm something else while cruising through the Highway 1 corridor that connects North County with Marina: The Stink (it's deserving of a capital S by now, given that the amorphous stench has reached levels of infamy rivaling 1958’s The Blob) is back.
The smell leached its way through the shut windows of Squid’s clunker. Squid thought this time it had a particularly complex bouquet, and Squid and Squid’s passengers dissected the stank like a glass of fine wine: gas station blueberry muffins, Squid thought at first whiff. Another inhale revealed notes of hot sewage with a sour after-scent of cow pie.
The Stink is lingering and seems to be reaching further than ever before. Richard Stedman is the air pollution control officer for the Monterey Bay Air Resource District—aka the guy who receives all the complaints about the Stink—confirms a resurgence of complaints in the past few months. He says there are four possible sources: Monterey Regional Waste Management District’s landfill or its compost operation; Monterey One Water’s treatment plant; or nearby agricultural fields. Even after years of complaints and an investigation, Stedman doesn’t have a clear answer. The anaerobic digester that was the primary culprit last year has ceased operating. But alas, The Stink is still present.
According to Stedman, one volatile component adding to the mystery is the primitive human nose. Unlike Squid, whose olfactory crest is located in Squid’s eye, human noses need all kinds of signals and hints to identify a scent. “That’s the difficult thing about smell,” Stedman says. “Certain scents can smell different for everyone. Someone can smell fertilizer, another person can smell sewage.” (No mention of the blueberry muffins in his take, or the high school locker room after a wrestling match which Squid detected on another day.)
If only those noses could only reach a consensus and point a finger at a clear source, it could then set off a process for addressing and alleviating a public nuisance. Stedman could recommend policy changes and fines. He recalls a time earlier in his career when he was working in Tacoma, Washington and a new fish processing plant was built a little too close to town. “It smelled like dead fish and it didn't before,” he says. “That one was easy. [The plant] ended up spending $10 million in mitigation.”
But with no olfactory consensus, there’s no public nuisance trigger. Stedman does say there’s hope that in the near future city leaders, county officials and the Air District will come together to start pooling in their resources to find a solution. Maybe they can talk it over a nice breakfast of gas station blueberry muffins? Too soon, maybe.
