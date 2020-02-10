House and Home…Squid spent the weekend hunkered down in the lair, avoiding the wind and the golf tourists, and binge-watching movies to catch up on the nominees before watching the Oscars last night. The only thing missing from Squid’s movie roster was a good old-fashioned whodunnit mystery, so Squid took a break from movies to do some reading to solve a local mini-mystery.
At issue: On Feb. 6, Squid’s colleagues ran a story in the Weekly about the ongoing challenge in Sacramento for lawmakers to pass serious fixes to California’s housing crisis. Part of the story looked at a successful piece of legislation, AB 1482, the California Tenant Protection Act, which took effect on Jan. 1 and caps rent increases in apartments at 5 percent. Part of the story looked at SB 50, proposed by Sen. Scott Wiener, San Francisco, that died an unfortunate and sudden death in the State Senate on Jan. 30. For that story, Squid’s colleagues looked at the floor report to the State Senate, a 21-page document that includes a lengthy point-by-point analysis of the bill. (In brief, it would have changed density requirements in big cities to include more housing near transit and job centers, creating more walkable, high-density, mixed-use urban communities.)
The floor report also includes a list, four-and-a-half pages long, of parties that officially logged their support of the bill, and another list, three-and-a-half pages long, of parties in opposition.
On that opposition list, Squid saw two local cities, Salinas and Monterey. And that’s where the mystery originated: The Monterey City Council, Squid subsequently learned, had never taken a vote on whether to file an official position on SB 50. So how did the city of Monterey land on this official state document?
Mayor Clyde Roberson wrote a three-page letter on Jan. 16 to Wiener complaining about a number of points in SB 50, oriented largely around the state overstepping local control (that’s in Roberson’s “wasting time and money” chapter). There’s his complaint that density is required in job-rich communities that might lack public transit (curious, because while at first glance that might sound like Monterey, the bill would’ve primarily applied to counties of 600,000 or more—but that two-tiered small and big structure is another one of Roberson’s gripes).
Squid gets that it’s a controversial and bold bill, one that stood to remake how California cities look. It might’ve died on a final floor vote. (Notably, it died when the State Senate had its chance to send it over to the Assembly, far from the finish line in a lengthy process before becoming law.)
But what’s weird is that Roberson wrote and signed the letter on behalf of the city, with lines like, “The city of Monterey opposes SB 50 unless amended” and “The city of Monterey must continue to oppose SB 50 unless the measure is further amended.”
That’s where the mystery comes in—the city had never taken an official position on the bill. Turns out, according to City Manager Hans Uslar, Roberson wrote the letter representing his own personal ideas, but signed it as if it represented the city as a whole.
For his part, Roberson says it was an honest mistake; he used a template provided by the California League of Cities, and must've forgotten to change the language. "As Voltaire said, don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good," Roberson adds.
Uslar adds that his office should've noticed the errort.
“The letter should have been written in the name of the mayor and not in the name of the City Council,” Uslar writes by email. “That was an oversight made by our office.
“We can either go to the Council for a ratification of the letter or the mayor can clarify his letter with the Senator Wiener.”
Sure, a clarification would be nice, but the SB 50 ship has already sailed—and sunk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.