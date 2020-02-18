Girl Talk…Squid is neither male nor female, so Squid has no dogfish in the fight between the human sexes. But Squid sees again and again how women are marginalized, mistreated and maligned on the regular both in society at large and right here in Monterey County, including inside the chambers of government.
Oh yes, men of our various municipalities, Squid sees exactly how a number of you engage in misogynistic microaggressions against women electeds and staff members on the regular, out in the open during public meetings.
Sometimes derogatory comments and actions take place behind the scenes, like a December email exchange between Rudy Fischer, former member of the Pacific Grove City Council who lost his bid to become mayor in 2018, to current Councilmember Jenny McAdams. The emails came into Squid’s possession (digital is forever) and Squid’s beak dropped upon reading them.
McAdams had been cc’d on an email from someone else, commenting on a business survey Fischer conducted in town last fall. She thought the email came from Fischer, so she sent him an email asking politely to be removed from future cc’s. What followed was a reply on an order of magnitude way out of proportion to her request.
“I’m not the one who cc’d you,” Fisher replied. After accusing her of sending out “innuendo” emails about him to others, he intimates she should be grateful he hasn’t spoken up about what a bad councilmember he thinks she is.
“I have left you alone, In fact, even though I have written drafts of letters to the editor about dumb things you have said and done, I have not sent them,” he wrote.
Fischer saved the worst for last. “Now that you are on the council ‘little’ girl, you are a public figure and if I send something to the council it will be to the whole council.”
Yes, Squid cringed, then reread it and cringed again, this time due to the particularly nasty punctuation—those quotes around "little," seemingly for the purpose of body-shaming.
McAdams chose to not make a public thing about his comments. Then a month passed, and Fischer wrote a Jan. 31 column in the Pacific Grove weekly newspaper Cedar Street Times with the headline, “Are Things Getting Better or Worse With Gender Equality?” It’s part of a long-running series he’s writing about how life has generally improved for the world. (Squid agrees that is generally true if you’re white and rich, as long as you leave out climate change, which in the end will not discriminate.)
It’s a fairly dry historical mansplaining of gender equality in the workplace. He concludes that while there is “still some pay disparity” between men and women, “more employers have come to realize that valuing women—and providing more benefits that (sic) in the past—is the smart thing to do.”
McAdams tells Squid’s colleague she could no longer be silent. She sent a letter to the editor which went unpublished. So instead she posted her letter on her Facebook page on Feb. 8.
“While I can appreciate Mr. Fischer’s effort in writing the article, I can’t help but wonder why he would choose to call a grown, middle-aged, elected woman in office ‘little girl’ when he voices his frustration on city issues,” she wrote.
“Until he can walk the walk, I would strongly suggest he refrain from writing anything about gender equality, and perhaps do some self-reflection on his own biases with women in the (political) workplace.”
Fischer’s column is “disconnected and really sad,” McAdams tells Squid’s colleague. “How far have we really come?” It completely boggles my mind.”
Fischer did not return an email or voicemail seeking comment by Squid's deadline, which leaves Squid wondering what's next in his column about what is getting better in the world. Squid can only hope that Squid's analysis of gender and local politics makes the list of "smart things to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.