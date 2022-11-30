More than 300 people gathered in the Carmel Middle School gym on Tuesday, Nov. 29, but not to cheer for a team. They were there to watch the Carmel Unified School Board deliberate about a stadium improvement project at Carmel High School.
Many were cheering for or against the project. Some supporters brought pompoms; every time a speaker expressed support, the crowd clapped and cheered.
In total, 26 people – 14 in favor, 12 against the project – spoke to the board. Neighbors in opposition voiced concern about impacts, including lights up to 80 feet tall, and fear that the stadium would be overused at night or rented out.
After hearing a range of emotional statements, CUSD board member Tess Arthur made a motion to approve the project, with several modifications including: a requirement to end practices by 8pm and turn off the lights by 8:30pm; dimming the lights after practice ends; and prohibiting lighted practice on Saturdays and Sundays. The board voted unanimously to approve the project and certify the environmental impact report, more than 2,000 pages long and detailing the various impacts, including traffic, noise and light.
Ultimately, the EIR determined the only significant and unavoidable impacts were glare and skyglow from nighttime lighting. The lengthy document includes each comment received – 435 emails – and the district’s responses.
Many students expressed support, saying the lights would bring students together. Peyton Kelly is a Carmel High senior, three-season athlete (soccer, lacrosse and water polo) and member of the associated student government. She was excited about the outcome, even though the upgrades won’t be built until after she graduates. “I expect to see more school spirit,” she says.
The district is expecting litigation from opponents. Superintendent Ted Knight said he would hold off on proposing a later school start time to the board, but late start is linked to a lighted stadium to allow for athletics after school.
