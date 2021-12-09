Following the release of the draft redistricting maps for California's new congressional and state senate and assembly districts, local elected officials and advocates mobilized to object to the proposals. The maps determining the districts for the U.S. House of Representatives and state assembly split off the eastern and western halves of the Salinas Valley into separate districts, which officials warned would dilute the Latino and farmworker vote.
Now, the 14-member California Redistricting Committee responsible for drawing and recommending the maps is set to revisit and potentially alter the Central Coast's congressional and assembly boundaries.
Commissioner Pedro Toledo, who hails from Sonoma County, says it's possible the commission will address the maps tonight, Dec. 9, but will likely get to the Central Coast on Dec. 10. The meeting will be livestreamed on the commission's website and the public will be able to weigh in after 5:30pm.
Time is dwindling for the commission to make significant changes to the district shapes before they are approved by the commission on Thursday, Dec. 23.
