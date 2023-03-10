Amid widespread power outages and other storm-related hazards, various businesses and schools are closed throughout Monterey County on Friday, March 10.
Several school districts have closed all campuses for the day: Carmel Unified, Bradley Union, Pacific Grove Unified, San Ardo Union and Soledad Unified are all closed entirely for today.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District has closed several campuses, but not all. MPUSD's closed campuses are: Monte Vista School, Monterey High School, Walter Colton Middle School and the Digital Academy (at Foothill).
Some schools that are closed are providing grab-and-go school lunch for students who would have been expecting to eat school lunch today. That includes a brown bag lunch pickup for MPUSD students at Monterey High School's cafeteria from 11:30am-1pm.
Monterey County Office of Education officials encourage families to check with their district for specific information.
At the college level, Monterey Peninsula College also closed for the day.
The Monterey County Superior Courthouse in Monterey (which also houses several county offices, including the District 5 county supervisor) has no power as of Friday morning. Some court hearings will be able to proceed without computer access, according to Monterey County Superior Court Officer Chris Ruhl—anyone with a scheduled court appearance at the Monterey courthouse today should call 831-647-5800 to find out the status of your case.
Meanwhile, the Aguajito Road courthouse cannot accept court filings or provide self-help services for the duration of the outage. People wishing to file in-person restraining order petitions today can do so at the Marina courthouse (at 3180 Del Monte Blvd. in Marina).
In addition, many businesses—from veterinary offices to gyms—are closed for at least the day due to power outages with no anticipated time from PG&E as to when power will be restored.
