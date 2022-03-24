The season for Dungeness crab fishing along Central and Southern California is set to close nearly three months early on April 8 after a handful of humpback whale entanglements raised concerns among state officials.
Two whale entanglements were confirmed in Monterey Bay on Jan. 27 and March 19, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the federal National Marine Fisheries. Another entanglement was confirmed on March 11 off of Moss Beach, just north of Half Moon Bay. A fourth was reported on March 21 in Monterey Bay near Santa Cruz, however, National Marine Fisheries said this report was unconfirmed.
All entanglements were humpback whales. National Marine Fisheries reports that no leatherback sea turtles or blue whales were reported entangled so far this season.
The Dungeness crab fishing season got off to a late start in December 2021 because populations of foraging whales lingered a little longer before heading down toward Mexico and Central America for breeding season. The crab fishing season runs until June 30 but the CDFW is recommending a shutdown of the fishery by April 8. Last year, the local Dungeness crab fishery closed on June 1 due to returning whale populations.
When the CDFW's Dungeness crab fishing working group met to discuss the recommendation on March 23 they offered no alternative recommendations, says Geoff Shester, Oceana's California campaign director, who works on Dungeness crab fishing issues.
According to the CDFW's Whale Safe Fisheries page, the CDFW director is expected to make the call on closing the fisheries on Friday, March 25. A report from the National Marine Fisheries counts 94 Dungeness crab traps in Zone 4, which covers the Monterey Bay. Shester says the proposed April 8 date gives fishing boats time to safely pull up their traps amid forecasted high winds over the next couple weeks.
