The Federal Student Aid Office of the U.S. Department of Education has stopped taking applications for President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief program after a district court judge in Texas ruled it was unlawful.
Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump administration appointee, ruled on Thursday, Nov. 10, that Biden's program overstepped the authority of Congress.
The next day the government stopped taking applications. Over 26 million people had already applied for up to $10,000 in loan relief and approximately 16 million had been approved for the relief, according to a Department of Education press release. Some of those applicants are in Monterey County.
Nina Martinez, a librarian with Monterey County Free Libraries, applied as soon as a beta test of the application was available ahead of the official Oct. 17 start date. She is carrying $10,000 in debt related to her library degree, and was hoping to have it canceled.
Within a few days of applying, the first lawsuits challenging the program were filed by several Republican states attorneys general. The Federal Student Aid Office continued to encourage people to apply, expecting the government to eventually prevail.
That changed after Pittman's ruling. When interested applicants go to studentaid.gov they are greeted with a large banner with the headline: "Student Loan Debt Relief is Blocked." The website states that officials are holding onto applications already filed. Applicants are encouraged to subscribe for updates.
The Department of Justice immediately appealed the decision on behalf of the Department of Education, according to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the press release.
"We believe strongly that the Biden-Harris Student Debt Relief Plan is lawful and necessary to give borrowers and working families breathing room as they recover from the pandemic and to ensure they succeed when repayment restarts," Cardona said.
"We are disappointed in the decision of the Texas court to block loan relief moving forward. Amidst efforts to block our debt relief program, we are not standing down," he said.
