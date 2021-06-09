Games, animals and flowers are some of the colorful shapes students from Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad will see on their way to school this fall.
The Transportation Agency for Monterey County, Monterey County Health Department and volunteers painted stencils on the sidewalks as part of the Safe Routes to Schools.
Volunteers from the Greenfield Community Science Workshops, city of Greenfield and high school students painted the sidewalks near Oak Avenue Elementary School in Greenfield on June 7.
The colorful shapes are the routes for groups of Walking School Buses (a group of children walking together to school, accompanied by one or more adults) and Park & Walk (parents who park a short distance from school rather than immediately in front, then walk with their kids to school), two programs that will start in the 2021-22 school year. Both aim to reduce traffic and congestion at school sites.
“One of the best things we can do for ourselves and our community is to walk more and drive less, and walking part or all of the way to school is a great place to start,” Ariana Green, senior transportation planner at TAMC, said in a press release.
Jessica Perez, chronic disease prevention coordinator for the Health Department, said walking a good exercise to stay healthy, “which is why we are challenging the residents of Gonzales, Soledad and Greenfield to try out the new routes to school this summer, in anticipation of implementing it into their daily weekday routines in the fall.”
Stencil painting will also happen on Thursday, June 10 in Soledad and Friday, June 11 in Gonzales. To motivate people to walk on these routes TAMC will do a Summer Walk Challenge from Monday, June 14-Saturday, July 31.
The challenge is to walk any painted route, take a picture and post it on Instagram with hashtag #saferoutesmonterey. To find a route near you visit safe routes monterey.org. The winner of the challenge could get a new scooter or bicycle.
