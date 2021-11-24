Monterey County's redistricting process is approaching its deadline, as is the window for the public to weigh in on how they think the county's supervisor districts should look for the next decade.
The final day for the public to submit their own redistricting maps for the five supervisor districts based on new census data is Tuesday, Nov. 30. The public can schedule virtual office hours with county staff by calling 755-5419, mark up a paper map and send it by mail to the county offices at 168 West Alisal St., Salinas—or take a photo and send it by email to redistricting@co.monterey.ca.us—or use the county's online mapping tool, Maptitude, to create maps. For those using Maptitude, the county has a tutorial video.
The Board of Supervisors and the county's Advisory Redistricting Commission will meet for a vote on a final draft of the new maps on Tuesday, Dec. 7, ahead of the legal deadline of Dec. 15 to adopt the redistricting map plan.
Of the options so far, the Advisory Redistricting Commission has selected three recommended map choices, viewable on the county's redistricting website.
