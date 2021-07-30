It's been a long slog since 2004 for the developers of the Rancho Cañada Village housing development in Carmel Valley, with numerous pitfalls and challenges along the way, but on Tuesday the 145-unit housing development that includes affordable and workforce housing finally won a 5-0 approval from the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.
Even the influential residents' group, Carmel Valley Association, which sued the county and developer Rancho Canada Venture over the original development approval in 2017, was in favor of the project on Tuesday, less than three months after its president, Pris Walton, asked the Monterey County Planning Commission in May to vote "no" because she said it only included 20 percent affordable housing, down from an expectation at one time of up to 50 percent.
The CVA eventually lost the case in appeals. The group continued closely negotiating with developer Alan Williams throughout the lawsuit, leading to the project now including 28 percent moderate income affordable housing and workforce housing. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve on June 11.
Walton spoke in support of the project on Tuesday, calling it a "potential model project" for including affordable housing in developments elsewhere. The 40 affordable and workforce housing units "were designed to meet the housing needs of the people who work in Carmel Valley," despite not targeting the lowest income levels. "We are also happy it's all rental housing," she said.
Board Chair Wendy Root Askew said it was worth celebrating 40 affordable units but noted those units were for people who earn significantly more than many others.
"This is good but this does not alleviate us of our requirement and need to continue focusing on building housing that our low paid workforce earning less than the county median, so we can continue to have teachers and grocery store workers and those who work in our hospitality industry as well, so they can continue to live here," Askew said.
